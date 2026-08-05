JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

JFB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on JFB Construction in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFB Construction presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

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JFB Construction Stock Performance

JFB stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. JFB Construction has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.34.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that JFB Construction will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JFB Construction

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JFB Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFB Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFB Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JFB Construction by 4,188.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFB Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company's management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

Further Reading

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