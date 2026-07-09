JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $69,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $548,295,462. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $13,498,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $4,816,500.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $643,050.00.

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JFrog Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,954,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,281. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.19 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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