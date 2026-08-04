JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America raised their price target on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.19.

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JFrog Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.47 and a beta of 1.22. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,458,029.62. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 963,649 shares of company stock worth $77,654,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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