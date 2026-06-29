JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.0370, with a volume of 926902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here