JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $79.79 on Monday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,458,029.62. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 963,649 shares of company stock worth $77,654,577 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 242.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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