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Jingye Chen Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
SEA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Jingye Chen sold 800 shares on April 20 at $89.56 and has been selling repeated 800-share tranches since March 19—11 transactions totaling 8,800 shares—leaving him with 222,400 shares after the latest sale (a reported 0.36% ownership decline).
  • Despite material insider selling (including much larger director sales), institutional investors have been adding to positions and analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $161.66; Sea also reported revenue up 38.4% YoY but missed EPS estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $71,648.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 222,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,918,144. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 17th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $71,112.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 10th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $68,592.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $69,296.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $66,384.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $66,128.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $65,496.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $64,088.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $64,776.00.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.SEA's revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SEA by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of SEA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $25,791,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $257,414,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in SEA by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SEA (NYSE:SE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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