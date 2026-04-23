JinkoSolar (JKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.3502) per share and revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered JinkoSolar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered JinkoSolar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company's stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: JKS is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

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