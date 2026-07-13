John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session's volume of 89,960 shares.The stock last traded at $88.56 and had previously closed at $87.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $281.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,913 shares of the company's stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company's stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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