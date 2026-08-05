John Daunt Sells 715 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 715 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,485,354. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Daunt sold 462 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $18,078.06.

On Friday, June 26th, John Daunt sold 39 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,524.51.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $397,854.36.

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Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 184,781 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,562. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 200,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,435 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,681 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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