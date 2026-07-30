John Gallagher Sells 431 Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $10,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,651.24. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Trupanion Stock Down 5.3%

TRUP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 294,301 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,608. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 target price on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

View Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3,201.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Trupanion by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Trupanion by 15.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,212,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,462,000 after purchasing an additional 163,101 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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