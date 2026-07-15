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John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
John Hancock Income Securities Trust logo with Finance background
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Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $10.96. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2,558 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.1535 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 34.2% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 200,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust NYSE: JHS is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund's primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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