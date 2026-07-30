John Hight Sells 3,186 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $298,560.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,330,766.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Hasbro Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HAS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 1,173,731 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $9,758,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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