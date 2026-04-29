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John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
John Marshall Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • John Marshall Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable June 3 to shareholders of record on May 13, implying a 1.7% yield.
  • The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating estimates of $0.40, with revenue of $16.79 million and a net margin of 18.41%.
  • Shares traded at $20.88 midday with a market cap of ~$296.8M and a P/E of 13.9, and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average target of $23.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of John Marshall Bancorp.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ JMSB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that John Marshall Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMSB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on JMSB

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.
 
The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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