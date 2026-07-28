John Oyler Sells 61,397 Shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 61,397 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $19,503,984.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,210.60. This represents a 86.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts: Sign Up

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 48,316 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.25, for a total transaction of $15,086,671.00.

On Friday, July 10th, John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total value of $3,489,981.32.

On Monday, July 13th, John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total transaction of $14,767,062.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $44,626,172.95.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total value of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,566.40.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,183. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $385.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.10 and a 200-day moving average of $309.39.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura raised BeOne Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BeOne Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONC. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BeOne Medicines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BeOne Medicines wasn't on the list.

While BeOne Medicines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here