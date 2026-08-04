John Wendell Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $185,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,100. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $206,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $909,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $930,050.00.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Rubrik Trading Up 8.5%

NYSE:RBRK traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 3,087,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,645. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,828,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here