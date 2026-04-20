John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session's volume of 1,930 shares.The stock last traded at $41.86 and had previously closed at $38.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley's operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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