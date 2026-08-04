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John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
John Wiley & Sons logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • John Wiley & Sons shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.73 before trading at $52.66, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.67 billion.
  • The company slightly beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.67 in EPS versus the $1.65 consensus, while revenue of $447.94 million fell just below estimates.
  • Wiley increased its quarterly dividend to $0.3575 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.43 dividend and a 2.7% yield; analysts and Weiss Ratings continue to rate the stock “Hold.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.22%.The business had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is 33.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley's operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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