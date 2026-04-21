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John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
John Wiley & Sons logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the open from $39.21 to $43.69 (last at $43.49), an approximate 11.4% opening jump.
  • John Wiley & Sons reported quarterly EPS of $0.97 versus $0.86 expected and revenue of $410.04M vs. $391.0M consensus, with ROE of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.355 (annualized $1.42) implying a 3.3% yield; the ex-dividend date is April 7 and it will be paid April 23.
  • Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $43.69. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 830 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley's operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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