Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.18 and last traded at $151.46, with a volume of 753088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.8%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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