Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.6316.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4%

JCI stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after buying an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,739,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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