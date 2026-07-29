Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the average daily volume of 2,668 call options.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

More Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.42, exceeding the $1.30 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $6.61 billion versus expectations of $6.46 billion. Revenue increased 9.3% year over year, and GAAP EPS was $1.23. Johnson Controls earnings report

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.42, exceeding the $1.30 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $6.61 billion versus expectations of $6.46 billion. Revenue increased 9.3% year over year, and GAAP EPS was $1.23. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and guided fourth-quarter EPS to $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Organic full-year sales growth is expected to be about 8%.

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, above the $4.90 analyst consensus, and guided fourth-quarter EPS to $1.55 versus the $1.52 consensus. Organic full-year sales growth is expected to be about 8%. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends strengthened substantially: Q3 orders rose 27% organically, and backlog increased 32% organically to $21.0 billion. The company also expects data centers to become roughly one-third of its business, highlighting exposure to AI-related infrastructure spending. Johnson Controls data center growth article

Demand trends strengthened substantially: Q3 orders rose 27% organically, and backlog increased 32% organically to $21.0 billion. The company also expects data centers to become roughly one-third of its business, highlighting exposure to AI-related infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Johnson Controls introduced an absorption-chiller design aimed at converting waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling for AI data centers. The technology could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44% and increase available computing capacity. Johnson Controls absorption chiller announcement

Johnson Controls introduced an absorption-chiller design aimed at converting waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling for AI data centers. The technology could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44% and increase available computing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Call-option activity was unusually high, with 4,620 calls purchased—73% above average daily volume—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily a sustained change in fundamentals.

Call-option activity was unusually high, with 4,620 calls purchased—73% above average daily volume—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily a sustained change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent institutional filings showed several large investors reducing positions, while company insider activity over the past six months included more sales than purchases. These transactions may add sentiment pressure but are not necessarily tied to current operating performance.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.57. 3,284,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,112. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here