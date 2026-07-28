Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.90 and last traded at $272.4110, with a volume of 1038902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.95.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay up to $5.5 billion to resolve roughly 76,000 remaining claims alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. The agreement requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, but investors viewed the proposal as a potentially important step toward containing litigation risk after more than a decade of legal battles. Johnson & Johnson settling talc baby powder lawsuits for $5.5 billion

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay up to to resolve roughly 76,000 remaining claims alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. The agreement requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, but investors viewed the proposal as a potentially important step toward containing litigation risk after more than a decade of legal battles. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and $294 price target, indicating that settlement progress may improve JNJ’s risk profile and leave room for further appreciation from current levels. Johnson & Johnson: Talc Settlement Progress Supports Buy Rating

Morgan Stanley maintained its rating and $294 price target, indicating that settlement progress may improve JNJ’s risk profile and leave room for further appreciation from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 6.6% to $25.31 billion and adjusted earnings reaching $2.90 per share. The company also raised its full-year outlook to $11.60–$11.75 in adjusted EPS, supporting confidence in operating momentum. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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