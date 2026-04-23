Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 2% - Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.39 and last traded at $230.6730. Approximately 6,946,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,659,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.10.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Phase‑3 data reinforce IMAAVY’s durability and safety in generalized myasthenia gravis, showing sustained disease control through ~120 weeks — this strengthens J&J’s immunology pipeline and revenue runway for a recently launched drug. IMAAVY durable control PR

New Phase‑3 data reinforce IMAAVY’s durability and safety in generalized myasthenia gravis, showing sustained disease control through ~120 weeks — this strengthens J&J’s immunology pipeline and revenue runway for a recently launched drug. Positive Sentiment: Strategic commercialization collaboration with Viz.ai to integrate AI subdural hemorrhage detection into J&J’s neurovascular offerings expands addressable market for imaging/software-enabled care coordination and supports recurring revenue opportunities. Viz.ai collaboration

Strategic commercialization collaboration with Viz.ai to integrate AI subdural hemorrhage detection into J&J’s neurovascular offerings expands addressable market for imaging/software-enabled care coordination and supports recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Received CE Mark for the new ETHICON™ 4000 surgical stapler — a commercial approval that supports device unit growth in Europe and bolsters the MedTech portfolio’s near‑term product cadence. Ethicon 4000 CE Mark

Received CE Mark for the new ETHICON™ 4000 surgical stapler — a commercial approval that supports device unit growth in Europe and bolsters the MedTech portfolio’s near‑term product cadence. Positive Sentiment: Launched AI cardiac imaging/mapping capabilities (CARTOSOUND SONATA module) and presented VARIPULSE clinical data — expands electrophysiology product set and supports higher‑margin device growth and service/AI software optionality. AI cardiac tools

Launched AI cardiac imaging/mapping capabilities (CARTOSOUND SONATA module) and presented VARIPULSE clinical data — expands electrophysiology product set and supports higher‑margin device growth and service/AI software optionality. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly highlighted JNJ as a top drug stock pick, which can boost retail/institutional interest and trading flows. Cramer endorsement

High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly highlighted JNJ as a top drug stock pick, which can boost retail/institutional interest and trading flows. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: at least one analyst note flagged upside potential for JNJ shares, reinforcing buy-side interest amid the company’s guidance and recent beat. Analyst note

Analyst optimism: at least one analyst note flagged upside potential for JNJ shares, reinforcing buy-side interest amid the company’s guidance and recent beat. Neutral Sentiment: Management to host a fireside chat at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference (May 19) — provides an investor forum for management to detail guidance, medtech cadence, and pipeline commercialization plans. RBC conference

Management to host a fireside chat at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference (May 19) — provides an investor forum for management to detail guidance, medtech cadence, and pipeline commercialization plans. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage highlights that Innovative Medicine drove Q1 strength despite some headwinds (useful for context on segment mix but not an immediate catalyst). Zacks Q1 analysis

Zacks coverage highlights that Innovative Medicine drove Q1 strength despite some headwinds (useful for context on segment mix but not an immediate catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also notes elevated investor attention on JNJ — increased attention can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Zacks investor attention

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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