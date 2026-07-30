Joint (JYNT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.0467 per share and revenue of $14.5730 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Joint Price Performance

JYNT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson acquired 127,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $1,094,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,773,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,198,715.03. This trade represents a 7.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Joint by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 25.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Joint from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Joint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JYNT

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint NASDAQ: JYNT, is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint's growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

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