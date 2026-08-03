Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to announce earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $2.3099 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $88.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.7978 per share. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio is 64.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSPI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company's stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock worth $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

Further Reading

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