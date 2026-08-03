Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kaspi.kz is expected to report Q2 2026 results before Monday’s market open, with analysts forecasting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of approximately $2.31 billion. The earnings call is scheduled for August 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • KSPI shares opened at $88.78, compared with a 52-week range of $68.59 to $99.20. The company recently raised its dividend to $1.7978 per share, representing a 64.3% payout ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: one analyst rates the stock Buy and four rate it Hold, resulting in a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $96.67. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.2% of the shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to announce earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $2.3099 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $88.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.7978 per share. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio is 64.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSPI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company's stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock worth $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Right Now?

Before you consider Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz wasn't on the list.

While Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines