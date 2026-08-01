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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock worth $70,996,000 after acquiring an additional 815,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. North of South Capital LLP bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company's stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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