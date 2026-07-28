Jonathan Rothberg Sells 753,320 Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 753,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $5,077,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 496,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,623.20. This trade represents a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Butterfly Network Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,980. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 73.63%.The business had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Butterfly Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

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