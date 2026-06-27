Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.00.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.6%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $314.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $246.07 and a one year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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