Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $5.9665 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE JLL opened at $350.66 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $309.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.71. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $211.86 and a 52 week high of $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,860.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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