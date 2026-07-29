Joseph Gebbia Sells 265,000 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $38,610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,828,518 shares in the company, valued at $266,415,072.60. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,828,303 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total transaction of $277,298,716.01.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,160,227.33.

On Monday, June 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29.

On Monday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $36,705,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00.

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Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.01. 3,849,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,174. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.23.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is attracting significant investor attention, with Zacks highlighting the stock as a heavily watched name. That visibility may support demand, although the article does not identify a new operating catalyst. Airbnb Trending Stock article

Airbnb is attracting significant investor attention, with Zacks highlighting the stock as a heavily watched name. That visibility may support demand, although the article does not identify a new operating catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally constructive: Airbnb has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the referenced trading level. Some analysts have set targets as high as $170, reflecting expectations for continued growth. Airbnb analyst and insider activity article

Analyst coverage remains generally constructive: Airbnb has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $160.23, above the referenced trading level. Some analysts have set targets as high as $170, reflecting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment article argues that Airbnb offers attractive value as it enters another growth cycle. The bullish case is supported by strong revenue growth, platform expansion and substantial cash generation, though it represents opinion rather than a new company announcement. Airbnb growth cycle analysis

A recent investment article argues that Airbnb offers attractive value as it enters another growth cycle. The bullish case is supported by strong revenue growth, platform expansion and substantial cash generation, though it represents opinion rather than a new company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity has drawn attention, but the available report does not clearly establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or a decline. Investors should treat it as a volatility signal rather than a definitive direction indicator. Airbnb options activity article

Options-market activity has drawn attention, but the available report does not clearly establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or a decline. Investors should treat it as a volatility signal rather than a definitive direction indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares for approximately $1.98 million at an average price of $145.43, reducing his direct ownership by 52.4%. Repeated sales in recent months may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions can reflect diversification or scheduled selling rather than a change in business outlook. Airbnb insider sale article

Insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares for approximately $1.98 million at an average price of $145.43, reducing his direct ownership by 52.4%. Repeated sales in recent months may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions can reflect diversification or scheduled selling rather than a change in business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest reported quarter included an EPS miss of $0.26 versus the $0.31 consensus, despite revenue of $2.68 billion that exceeded estimates and grew 17.9% year over year. The earnings shortfall remains a valuation risk for a stock trading at a relatively high earnings multiple.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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