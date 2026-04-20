Joseph Oliveto Sells 36,500 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 36,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $82,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,511.44. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joseph Oliveto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $66,629.39.

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $240.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 5,124,890 shares of the company's stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.2% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIST

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone's pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone's lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company's commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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