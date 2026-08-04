Journey Medical (DERM) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $18.3590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect Journey Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 84,790 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,949. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DERM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Journey Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Journey Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Journey Medical

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Journey Medical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,913 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Journey Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Journey Medical by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company's product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

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