JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as low as C$4.14. JOY shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 438,656 shares trading hands.

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Key JOY News

Here are the key news stories impacting JOY this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported Anya Taylor-Joy’s view that women are less likely to use extreme method-acting techniques because they have other responsibilities and do not want to become overly immersed in a role. The comments may generate entertainment attention but have no apparent connection to JOY Co.’s operations, earnings or outlook. TheWrap article

Multiple outlets reported Anya Taylor-Joy’s view that women are less likely to use extreme method-acting techniques because they have other responsibilities and do not want to become overly immersed in a role. The comments may generate entertainment attention but have no apparent connection to JOY Co.’s operations, earnings or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Additional duplicate reports covered Taylor-Joy’s criticism of male method actors, including her comment that some performers are “too invested” in being difficult. These stories are not relevant to JOY Co., Ltd. TSE: JOY or its financial performance. MSN article

Additional duplicate reports covered Taylor-Joy’s criticism of male method actors, including her comment that some performers are “too invested” in being difficult. These stories are not relevant to or its financial performance. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article reported tributes to comedian Jimmy Cricket following his death. It also has no identifiable bearing on JOY Co.’s business, valuation or investor sentiment. Jimmy Cricket tribute article

JOY Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.76.

JOY (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. JOY had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$31.46 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JOY

In other news, Director Craig Henry Hansen sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$319,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 267,396 shares in the company, valued at C$1,705,986.48. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Gerald Gilewicz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$972,491. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,250. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company's stock.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company's principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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