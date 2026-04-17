JOY (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$5.10. JOY shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 302,340 shares traded.

Get JOY alerts: Sign Up

JOY News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JOY this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Major outlets report the death of actress Joy Harmon (coverage across Deadline, USA Today, Yahoo and other sites). This is the primary driver of today’s name-driven attention, not business news about JOY Co. USA Today: Joy Harmon, 'Cool Hand Luke' bombshell, dies at 85

Major outlets report the death of actress Joy Harmon (coverage across Deadline, USA Today, Yahoo and other sites). This is the primary driver of today’s name-driven attention, not business news about JOY Co. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets show inconsistent reporting of Harmon’s age and circumstances (reports showing 85 vs. 87), which can prolong media attention and search traffic. ActionNewsJax: Joy Harmon dies at 85

Multiple outlets show inconsistent reporting of Harmon’s age and circumstances (reports showing 85 vs. 87), which can prolong media attention and search traffic. Neutral Sentiment: Other “Joy”-themed coverage (e.g., cultural pieces like Rolling Stone on Joy Division/New Order, unrelated TV commentary) may add noise to keyword-driven inflows but have no link to the company’s fundamentals. Rolling Stone: The Hall of Fame Finally Got It Right on Joy Division/New Order

Other “Joy”-themed coverage (e.g., cultural pieces like Rolling Stone on Joy Division/New Order, unrelated TV commentary) may add noise to keyword-driven inflows but have no link to the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor confusion from name overlap can cause short-term volatility and volume without reflecting company fundamentals; retail-driven moves may reverse once traders recognize the stories are unrelated. (No single article — broader market observation.)

JOY Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of C$340.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.90.

JOY (TSE:JOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of C$41.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JOY

In related news, insider Guido De Ciancio sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$789,868.26. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ryan Yates sold 26,581 shares of JOY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$153,106.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$286,836.48. This represents a 34.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 92,081 shares of company stock worth $509,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company's stock.

JOY Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company's principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JOY, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JOY wasn't on the list.

While JOY currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here