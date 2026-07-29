JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $52.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.53% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.61.

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CoStar Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,096,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.32, above the $0.28-$0.29 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million. Net income rose sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, supporting management’s claim of a profitability inflection. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Results

CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.32, above the $0.28-$0.29 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million. Net income rose sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, supporting management’s claim of a profitability inflection. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.39 is above the $1.29 consensus, and net new bookings rose 3% sequentially to $69 million. These figures point to continued growth and improving operating leverage.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.39 is above the $1.29 consensus, and net new bookings rose 3% sequentially to $69 million. These figures point to continued growth and improving operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Citizens JMP maintained a “market outperform” rating with a $35 target, while BTIG and Needham retained “buy” ratings with targets of $42 and $40, respectively. However, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and William Blair maintained “market perform” views. Analyst rating updates

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Citizens JMP maintained a “market outperform” rating with a $35 target, while BTIG and Needham retained “buy” ratings with targets of $42 and $40, respectively. However, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and William Blair maintained “market perform” views. Negative Sentiment: CoStar’s third-quarter outlook fell below expectations: EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.34 compares with a $0.36 consensus, while revenue guidance of $935-$945 million is below the $970.1 million estimate. The softer near-term forecast is likely outweighing the quarterly earnings beat.

CoStar’s third-quarter outlook fell below expectations: EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.34 compares with a $0.36 consensus, while revenue guidance of $935-$945 million is below the $970.1 million estimate. The softer near-term forecast is likely outweighing the quarterly earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Several firms sharply reduced their price targets, including Citizens JMP from $44 to $35, BTIG from $55 to $42, Needham from $50 to $40, and KBW from $41 to $29. The cuts signal concern about valuation, growth expectations, or the pace of future earnings improvement, even where bullish ratings were retained. CoStar analyst price-target changes

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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