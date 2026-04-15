JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 350

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 to GBX 350 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 465 to GBX 340 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 590 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 600.

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easyJet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 391. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,065,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 337.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 590.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 414.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.82.

easyJet Company Profile

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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