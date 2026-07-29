JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $65.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 8,839,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges.

Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends.

Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Analyst revisions following Skyworks earnings

Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Skyworks to Underperform and lowered its price target from $55 to $52, signaling substantial downside from recent trading levels and reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term growth and profitability.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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