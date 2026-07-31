JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BELFB. Zacks Research downgraded Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Up 8.5%

Bel Fuse stock traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.99. 152,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day moving average of $246.39. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $123.14 and a 12-month high of $335.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth $3,917,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 478,709 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company's stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bel Fuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bel Fuse wasn't on the list.

While Bel Fuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here