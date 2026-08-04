JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,625 to GBX 1,800 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company's current price.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,325 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,870 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,521.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,506.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,372.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,283.69. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20. The firm has a market cap of £129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 108.91% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 74 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,483 per share, for a total transaction of £1,097.42. Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 3,516 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total value of £45,813.48. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,549 shares of company stock worth $6,078,970. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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