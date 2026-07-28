JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Stephens upgraded shares of TFI International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.33.

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TFI International Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, hitting $152.79. 162,647 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,437. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. TFI International has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $167.69.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.43%. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TFI International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TFI International

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $2.29 billion, also topping the $2.23 billion analyst forecast. Net income rose to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was above consensus. TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

TFI projected Q3 2026 EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus, signaling continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Segment results were mixed. Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. TFI First Look: Truckload Shines, LTL Does Not Keep Up

Early commentary indicated that the truckload business performed strongly, while less-than-truckload operations did not keep pace, creating uncertainty about the consistency of growth across TFI’s portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may have pressured the shares. TFI’s stock had been trading near its 52-week high, while GuruFocus estimated fair value at $131.72 versus a reported market price of $145.87. That valuation gap may have encouraged investors to lock in gains even after the earnings beat. A Look at TFI International After a Decline

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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