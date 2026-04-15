JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price

CRH (LON:CRH - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £104.30 to £103.66 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a £108.14 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of £105.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Trading Down 1.4%

LON CRH traded down GBX 120 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,578. 1,481,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,433. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 6,166 and a 1-year high of GBX 9,758. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,399.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,793.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

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