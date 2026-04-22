JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.95.

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Danaher Trading Down 1.8%

Danaher stock opened at $191.06 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $197.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher has a 12 month low of $180.03 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 17.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 11.5% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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