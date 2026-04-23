JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the company's previous close.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,981,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,505. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $25,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn't on the list.

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here