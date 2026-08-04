JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock's previous close.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,360,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.61. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,470 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Key Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: New multi-year agreements with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s potential addressable market, while the Wimbledon rights extension and broader iGaming initiatives support future growth.

New multi-year agreements with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s potential addressable market, while the Wimbledon rights extension and broader iGaming initiatives support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and maintained substantial liquidity with no debt outstanding under its expanded €250 million revolving credit facility.

Sportradar repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and maintained substantial liquidity with no debt outstanding under its expanded €250 million revolving credit facility. Positive Sentiment: Despite lower targets, Citizens JMP retained a “market outperform” rating with a $20 target, and Canaccord Genuity retained a “buy” rating with a $24 target—both implying considerable potential upside.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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