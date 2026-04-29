JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,395,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $1,031,619 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $209,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on earnings and showed revenue growth: TRU reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.11 consensus and revenue of $1.25B (up ~13.7% YoY), a core reason investors are bullish. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat on earnings and showed revenue growth: TRU reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.11 consensus and revenue of $1.25B (up ~13.7% YoY), a core reason investors are bullish. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth and product momentum, supporting upside potential in higher-margin analytics and services businesses. TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlighted AI-fueled growth and product momentum, supporting upside potential in higher-margin analytics and services businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $95 price target (~35% upside from current levels), which can help sentiment and attract buyers. Benzinga: Needham Rating

Analyst support: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $95 price target (~35% upside from current levels), which can help sentiment and attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Business mix strength: Reports call out particularly strong growth in Financial Services products, a driver of the quarter’s outperformance. Investing.com: Financial Services Growth

Business mix strength: Reports call out particularly strong growth in Financial Services products, a driver of the quarter’s outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Full transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for deeper diligence): earnings transcript and call slides published across outlets. Yahoo Finance: Q1 Transcript Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Full transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for deeper diligence): earnings transcript and call slides published across outlets. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance slightly cautious: TRU set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.13–$1.15 vs. consensus ~ $1.15 (and revenue guidance essentially in line). The EPS range sits at the low end of expectations, which could cap near-term upside if investors wanted a clearer beat-and-raise. Company Release: Q2 Guidance

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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