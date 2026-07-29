JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $96.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CocaCola from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.56.

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CocaCola Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 6,369,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,368,693. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Positive Sentiment: Stronger volumes and guidance: Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Positive Sentiment: World Cup and brand momentum: Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. FIFA World Cup Delivers Coca-Cola's Best Quarterly Volume Growth in 17 Years

Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price.

Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife disruption is easing: Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed ratings: At roughly 28 times earnings, KO is priced aggressively after a strong 2026 advance. HSBC downgraded the shares from “strong-buy” to “hold,” arguing that upside may be limited and PepsiCo offers better value.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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