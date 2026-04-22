JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $42.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.27.

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Halliburton Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.Halliburton's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $663,480.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,652,173.70. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,849.31. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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