JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $150.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock's current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.10.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.23. 35,537,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,789,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $210.20. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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