JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.45.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. 206,649 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. AGCO has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 20.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in AGCO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here