Go Pro
→ Sell Tesla, Buy the New King of FSD Cars (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
BHP Group logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and kept a neutral rating, implying a slight downside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were also mostly cautious: Jefferies and Berenberg reiterated hold ratings, while Citigroup raised its target but still kept a neutral view.
  • BHP opened at GBX 3,024 and remains a large, financially significant miner, with a market cap of £153.64 billion and a trading range over the past year of GBX 1,769.23 to GBX 3,495.
  • Five stocks we like better than BHP Group.

BHP Group (LON:BHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,350 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from £290 to £350 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 9,150.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON BHP opened at GBX 3,024 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,824.91. The firm has a market cap of £153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,769.23 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,495.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value. We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BHP Group Right Now?

Before you consider BHP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BHP Group wasn't on the list.

While BHP Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out
Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out
From American Alternative (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines